Free Range

Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 9Free Range
Adventure, Children, Childrens, Comedy
25m2022English
Tomias is offered a place in a Melbourne Boarding School, but he doesn't know how to tell Dahlia, and instead opts to hide it from her.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Deborah Brown, Grant Brown, Ismail Khan, Justin Schneider
Cast:
Nick Bonson, Caitlin Hordern, Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson, Justine Clarke, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Dubs Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy, Scott Hall
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts