Whaleshark

Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 1
Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education
24m2017EnglishExpires in 2 months
24m

Kayne and Kamil hit the skies in microlights to explore the setting for their latest Bushwhacked mission, to race the mysterious (and HUGE) Whale Shark at Ningaloo Reef in WA! With hundreds of dolphins, humpback whales and reef residents completing the cast, the boys race against the clock to find their hero at the very end of the migratory season. Is it too late? Will Kayne fail his mission?

Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
