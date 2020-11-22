Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 10Urban Animals
Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 10
Urban Animals
Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education
25m2017EnglishExpires in 2 months
Kayne and Kamil race around Sydney to complete five missions in 24 hours. Kayne's in charge and Kamil has to relocate a flying fox colony, save a family of little penguins from the sneaky fox, use his bare hands to feel his way through powerful owl vomit, and assist WIRES in untangling a highly venomous red-bellied black snake.
Country:
Australia