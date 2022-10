Bushwhacked! : Season 2 Episode 11 Tarantula

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education

24m 2017 English Expires in 2 months

Play Tarantula 24m

The boys head deep into the rainforest with the Djabugay tribe and meet tree kangaroos and green ring-tailed possums, but nothing can prepare Kayne for a face-to-face encounter with an ill-tempered whistling tarantula.