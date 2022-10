Bushwhacked! : Season 2 Episode 12 Manta Ray

In the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, Kayne and Kamil encounter humpback whales, green turtles and flocks of unique birdlife. But will the rough seas keep Kayne from completing his mission? Tense moments at sea lead to a thrilling climax in this episode, as we search the ocean to help the endangered manta ray.