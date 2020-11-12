Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 3
Perentie

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education
24m2017EnglishExpires in 2 months
Play
Perentie
24m

Kayne's mission is to track down the largest monitor in Australia, the Perentie, and capture a portrait of the shy creature. And Kayne has to be in the portrait taking 'selfie' to a whole new level! Kamil and Kayne trek through the red-centre of Australia in the search for the perentie. With the help of Anangu trackers Kayne and Kamil learn the ways of the land, and we meet some desert critters that call the kingdom of Uluru.

Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS