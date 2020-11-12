Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 3Perentie
Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 3
Perentie
Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education
24m2017EnglishExpires in 2 months
Kayne's mission is to track down the largest monitor in Australia, the Perentie, and capture a portrait of the shy creature. And Kayne has to be in the portrait taking 'selfie' to a whole new level! Kamil and Kayne trek through the red-centre of Australia in the search for the perentie. With the help of Anangu trackers Kayne and Kamil learn the ways of the land, and we meet some desert critters that call the kingdom of Uluru.
Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language