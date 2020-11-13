Bushwhacked! : Season 2 Episode 4 Rodeo

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education

24m 2017 English Expires in 2 months

Play Rodeo 24m

Kamil pushes Kayne's body, nerves and courage to the absolute limit in this adrenalin charged episode of Bushwhacked! Multiple missions challenge Kayne to ride a bucking rodeo bull like a pro, and take a road trip to the Gresford Rodeo to become a protection athlete AKA Rodeo Clown! Can Kayne complete his mission safely? Not without a little pain and a lot of determination, don't miss it!