Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 4
Rodeo

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education
24m2017EnglishExpires in 2 months
Rodeo
24m

Kamil pushes Kayne's body, nerves and courage to the absolute limit in this adrenalin charged episode of Bushwhacked! Multiple missions challenge Kayne to ride a bucking rodeo bull like a pro, and take a road trip to the Gresford Rodeo to become a protection athlete AKA Rodeo Clown! Can Kayne complete his mission safely? Not without a little pain and a lot of determination, don't miss it!

Country:
Australia
