Bushwhacked! : Season 2 Episode 7 Dugong

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education

24m 2017 English Expires in 2 months

Kamil challenges Kayne to perform a medical check-up of a dugong for scientific research. Half-cow, half mermaid, Kayne enlists the help of ancient custodians the Quandamooka people and tears out to sea with Team Dugong, to chase down a dugong.