Bushwhacked!: Season 2 Episode 8
King Brown Snake

King Brown Snake
Kayne and Kamil have landed at the frontline of one of the greatest - and longest - battles in Australian history, the invasion of the cane toad. Kayne and Kamil race against the clock to help save a great Australian predator, the king brown snake from its fatal food fancy. Join the frontline with the Kimberley Toad Busters, fly high over the Kimberleys to see the breathtaking Bungle Bungles, and don't miss the unnerving climax as Kayne and Kamil discover one very unhappy reptile.

Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
