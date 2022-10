Bushwhacked! : Season 2 Episode 9 Box Jellyfish

Adventure, Nature, Childrens, Education

25m 2014 English Expires in 2 months

Play Box Jellyfish 24m

Kayne's challenge this episode is to give a box jellyfish a manicure. The world's most venomous creature can actually help save lives, so the boys head to the wild waters of Weipa to find it.