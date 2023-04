Available Soon

Chatham Islanders : Season 1 Episode 7 Lost and Found

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

27m 2022 Maori

People were taught that Moriori did not exist. In modern times, Moriori rebuild their cultural traditions, language, identity and whakapapa, piecing it back together for future generations.