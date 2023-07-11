Available Soon

Coastal Africa: Season 1 Episode 1
Sweeping Shores

Documentary, Nature, Factual, Nature & Environment
45m2016English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 9:30am on Tuesday 11 July

The African intertidal zone is home to a unique universe of plants and creatures. Here, life has adapted to survive in a challenging marine environment - some species are able to live on exposed rocks, while others prefer the shelter of rock pools.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Cast:
Tapfuma Makina
