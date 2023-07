Available Soon

Coastal Africa : Season 1 Episode 3 Golden Forest

Documentary, Nature, Factual, Nature & Environment

45m 2016 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 9:30am on Thursday 13 July

Exploring the Golden Forest, the vast expanses of kelp that lines Africa's southwestern shore. Fed by an upwelling of nutrients from deep in the Atlantic, the kelp forest nurtures a variety of species.