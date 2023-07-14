Available Soon

Coastal Africa: Season 1 Episode 4
Algoa Bay: Last Refuge of the African Penguin

Documentary, Nature, Factual, Nature & Environment
45m2016English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 9:30am on Friday 14 July

Southern African penguins are struggling, but the iconic species has found a stronghold on two islands in Algoa Bay.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Claudio Velásquez-Rojas
Cast:
Tapfuma Makina
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
All Episodes
