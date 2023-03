Desperate Measures : Season 1 Episode 7 Glanville Station

Documentary

15m 2013



Glen Ellis grew up in Mungindi and has been a farmer for most of his life. Glen is the manager of Glanville station, and provides training, cultural awareness and job opportunities to the local youth in town.