Exile And The Kingdom: Season 1 Episode 1Exile And The Kingdom
Documentary, Miniseries, Factual, History
56m2022EnglishExpires in 1 week
The story of the Aboriginal people of Roebourne in north-western Australia, including the Yindjibarndi, Banjima and Kurrama people, and their continuing struggle against the colonial forces of the 20th century.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Frank Rijavec
Cast:
Roger Solomon
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language