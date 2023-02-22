Exile And The Kingdom : Season 1 Episode 1 Exile And The Kingdom

The story of the Aboriginal people of Roebourne in north-western Australia, including the Yindjibarndi, Banjima and Kurrama people, and their continuing struggle against the colonial forces of the 20th century.