Going Places with Ernie Dingo : Season 2 Episode 10 Nitmiluk - Katherine Gorge

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

52m 2022 English

Play Nitmiluk - Katherine Gorge 52m

Ernie meets a landscape photographer and river guide on the way to the world famous Nitmiluk Gorge near Katherine in the Northern Territory. He takes a ride in a helicopter to see the area from the air.