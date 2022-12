Going Places with Ernie Dingo : Season 2 Episode 7 K'gari

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

53m 2018 English

Ernie's next destination is K'gari, which is also known as Fraser Island. He meets up with a proud Butchulla man, a four-wheel drive enthusiast, and a woman with a special connection to whales.