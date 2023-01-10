Available Soon
Hunting Aotearoa: Season 12 Episode 7
Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2019English
Howie decides to go hunting at Makapua Station with the Mansons and their daughter Ruby; Ruby's congenital heart condition gives a new meaning to life when her goal is to shoot her first stag.
Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts