Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa : Season 12 Episode 7 Waia Roar

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society

24m 2019 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 10:30am on Tuesday 10 January

Howie decides to go hunting at Makapua Station with the Mansons and their daughter Ruby; Ruby's congenital heart condition gives a new meaning to life when her goal is to shoot her first stag.