Hunting Aotearoa: Season 12 Episode 7
Waia Roar

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2019English
Howie decides to go hunting at Makapua Station with the Mansons and their daughter Ruby; Ruby's congenital heart condition gives a new meaning to life when her goal is to shoot her first stag.

New Zealand
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
