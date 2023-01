Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa : Season 12 Episode 8 Fiordland Part 1

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society

24m 2019 English

Available in 5 days Watch from 10:30am on Tuesday 17 January

Howie hunts for Wapiti Elk and Red Deer in Fiordland with seasoned hunter Alec McIver and Native American friend Delmar Williams.