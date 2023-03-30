Available Soon

It Takes A Village: Season 1 Episode 4
Episode 4

Drama, Drama, Contemporary
1h 4m2023English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 10:30am on Thursday 30 March

The aid post gets burnt down and Rex attempts to rebuild; Clinton is put up to a deadly task by the rascal gang.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Papua New Guinea
Director:
Michael Fardell
Cast:
Maureen Orea, Brady Skate, Edlyn Agui, Freda Anaetamo, Barry Kirby, William Awinup Bereung, Vivaldo Bieb-Rodger, Mark William Bray, Kila Dobo, Gloria Eino, Markham Galut, Rodrick Kegehana, Andrew Kuliniasa, Ben Lovai, Emma Manek, Pharoahuzumaka Mesibere, Daphney Mota, Joy Mukawa, Jonathan Sibona, Joyce Sifi, Albert Timmy, Gilbert Topio, Grace Vanua, Theresa Wainas, Heidi Woito
Advice:
Violence
