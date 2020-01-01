Little J & Big Cuz: Season 1 Episode 12
Territories

Adventure, Animated, Drama, Education, Children, Childrens, Community
12m 2017 English
Territories
12m

Big Cuz and Little J need to learn to work together, so they can get the better of a magpie that has decided to build a nest in the garden. They put aside their differences and give it their best shot.

Country:
Australia
Director:
Tony Thorne
Cast:
Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell, Ningali Lawford, Aaron Fa'aoso
