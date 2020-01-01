Night Owl and Morning Maggie

Little J & Big Cuz: Season 1 Episode 13Night Owl and Morning Maggie
Adventure, Animated, Drama, Education, Children, Childrens, Community
12m2017English
Little J wants to discover what it's like to be nocturnal, as he is amazed by the way the owl in the backyard lives. However, he soon discovers why people sleep at night.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Tony Thorne
Cast:
Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell, Ningali Lawford, Aaron Fa'aoso