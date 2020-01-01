Little J & Big Cuz: Season 1 Episode 13
Night Owl and Morning Maggie

12m2017English
Night Owl and Morning Maggie
12m

Little J wants to discover what it's like to be nocturnal, as he is amazed by the way the owl in the backyard lives. However, he soon discovers why people sleep at night.

Country:
Australia
Director:
Tony Thorne
Cast:
Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell, Ningali Lawford, Aaron Fa'aoso
