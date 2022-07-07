Off Country: Season 1 Episode 1Episode 1: Part 1
Episode 1: Part 1
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
27m2022English
As the 2020 school year starts at the prestigious Geelong Grammar School, Indigenous students travel thousands of kilometres interstate, leaving their families and homes behind.
Subtitles:
English, Tiếng Việt, 简体中文, 한국어, 繁體中文
Country:
Australia
Director:
Rhian Skirving
Cast:
Sunny Handy, Xyz King, Chloe King, Marlley McNamara, Tahlia See, Jaycee Sellings, Zoe Walters
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts