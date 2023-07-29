Available Soon

Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 11
Kids' Lunches

Reality, Cooking
45m2021English
Available in 3 weeks
Watch from 8:50am on Saturday 29 July

The remaining three teams, each representing their home country, compete for their place in the grand final.

Country:
Australia
Cast:
Robert Oliver, Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, Dora Rossi, Jone Hawea, Votausi Reur-McKenzie, Fololeni Curr, Pita Taufatofua
Advice:
Coarse language
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS