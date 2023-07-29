Available Soon
Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 11Kids' Lunches
Kids' Lunches
Reality, Cooking
45m2021English
The remaining three teams, each representing their home country, compete for their place in the grand final.
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Robert Oliver, Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, Dora Rossi, Jone Hawea, Votausi Reur-McKenzie, Fololeni Curr, Pita Taufatofua
Advice:
Coarse language