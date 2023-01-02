Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 6Fiji
Fiji
Following a strong showing in the first round, all three Fijian teams return to compete in the second round, with only one team making it through to the finals.
Australia
Robert Oliver, Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, Dora Rossi, Jone Hawea, Votausi Reur-McKenzie, Fololeni Curr, Pita Taufatofua
Coarse language