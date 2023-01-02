Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 6
Fiji

Reality, Cooking, Cooking, Reality
45m2021EnglishExpires in 1 day
Play
Fiji
45m

Following a strong showing in the first round, all three Fijian teams return to compete in the second round, with only one team making it through to the finals.

Country:
Australia
Cast:
Robert Oliver, Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, Dora Rossi, Jone Hawea, Votausi Reur-McKenzie, Fololeni Curr, Pita Taufatofua
Advice:
Coarse language
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS