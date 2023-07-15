Available Soon
Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 9Kai Class
Pacific Island Food Revolution: Season 2 Episode 9
Kai Class
Reality, Cooking
45m2021English
Available in 3 weeks
Watch from 8:50am on Saturday 15 July
The four finalist teams from each country get together in Suva. They are shocked when they learn that their individual mentors will be cooking, where each team gets to eat fast and healthy versions of each country's traditional meals.
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Robert Oliver, Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, Dora Rossi, Jone Hawea, Votausi Reur-McKenzie, Fololeni Curr, Pita Taufatofua