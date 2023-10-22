Rebel With a Cause: Season 1 Episode 4Tiga Bayles
Tiga Bayles
Documentary, Factual, History
51m2023English
Explores the life of Harold `Tiga' Bayles, an Aboriginal rights activist and radio presenter who was an important voice in the NSW Land Rights movement and instrumental in setting up Australia's first commercial Aboriginal radio station.
English, Tiếng Việt, 简体中文, العربية, 繁體中文, 한국어
Australia
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts