Supreme Team: Season 1 Episode 1The Foundation
Supreme Team: Season 1 Episode 1
The Foundation
Documentary, Crime, Factual, Culture & Society
56m2022EnglishExpires in 1 week
Before becoming leaders of the notorious Supreme Team, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and Gerald "Prince" Miller were young boys growing up in the thriving middle-class section of South Jamaica, Queens.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Directors:
Peter J. Scalettar, Nas
Cast:
Kenneth McGriff, Gerald Miller, Eric Adams, LL Cool J, Joy Reid, Ashanti, Irv Gotti
Advice:
Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence