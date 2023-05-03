Supreme Team: Season 1 Episode 1
The Foundation

Documentary, Crime, Factual, Culture & Society
56m2022EnglishExpires in 1 week
Play
The Foundation
55m

Before becoming leaders of the notorious Supreme Team, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and Gerald "Prince" Miller were young boys growing up in the thriving middle-class section of South Jamaica, Queens.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Directors:
Peter J. Scalettar, Nas
Cast:
Kenneth McGriff, Gerald Miller, Eric Adams, LL Cool J, Joy Reid, Ashanti, Irv Gotti
Advice:
Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS