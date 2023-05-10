Available Soon

Supreme Team: Season 1 Episode 2
War & Peace

Documentary, Crime, Factual, Culture & Society
51m2022English
The heavy hand of the law comes down hard and fast on the Supreme Team and drug dealers not just in New York but across the country, changing the face of policing as we know it today.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Directors:
Peter J. Scalettar, Nas
Cast:
Kenneth McGriff, Gerald Miller, Eric Adams, LL Cool J, Joy Reid, Ashanti, Irv Gotti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Violence
