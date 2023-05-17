Truth & Consequences

Available Soon
Documentary, Crime, Factual, Culture & Society
51m2022English
An opportunity to rebrand himself as movie and music producer in the early 2000s gives Supreme a chance to go legit; while in prison, Prince is able to effectively reflect on his past choices, and plan for his future.
English
United States
Peter J. Scalettar, Nas
Kenneth McGriff, Gerald Miller, Eric Adams, LL Cool J, Joy Reid, Ashanti, Irv Gotti
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Violence