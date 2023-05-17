Available Soon

Supreme Team: Season 1 Episode 3
Truth & Consequences

Documentary, Crime, Factual, Culture & Society
51m2022English
Available in 17 hours 49 minutes
Watch from 10:30am today

An opportunity to rebrand himself as movie and music producer in the early 2000s gives Supreme a chance to go legit; while in prison, Prince is able to effectively reflect on his past choices, and plan for his future.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Directors:
Peter J. Scalettar, Nas
Cast:
Kenneth McGriff, Gerald Miller, Eric Adams, LL Cool J, Joy Reid, Ashanti, Irv Gotti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Violence
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS