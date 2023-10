Talking Language with Ernie Dingo : Season 1 Episode 1 Bunduk Marika

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society, Talk

23m 2014 English

Ernie visits an old friend in Yirrkala in Northeast Arnhem Land. Bunduk discusses the importance oral language has on the creation and maintenance of local histories, her art, and ultimately Yolngu identity.

