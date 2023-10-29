Talking Language with Ernie Dingo : Season 1 Episode 5 Pansey Cheedy

Documentary, Talk, Factual, Culture & Society

22m 2014 English

Ernie travels to Roebourne community to meet Pansey Cheedy, one of over 300 Yinjibarndi speakers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. He also visits the local radio station and archiving project to learn how language is preserved in Roebourne.

