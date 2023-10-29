Talking Language with Ernie Dingo: Season 1 Episode 5Pansey Cheedy
Documentary, Talk, Factual, Culture & Society
22m2014English
Ernie travels to Roebourne community to meet Pansey Cheedy, one of over 300 Yinjibarndi speakers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. He also visits the local radio station and archiving project to learn how language is preserved in Roebourne.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Ramahn Allam
Cast:
Ernie Dingo