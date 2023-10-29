Content may be unavailable in your location.
Talking Language with Ernie Dingo: Season 1 Episode 5
Pansey Cheedy

Documentary, Talk, Factual, Culture & Society
22m2014English

Ernie travels to Roebourne community to meet Pansey Cheedy, one of over 300 Yinjibarndi speakers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. He also visits the local radio station and archiving project to learn how language is preserved in Roebourne.

Pansey Cheedy
22m
Country:
Australia
Director:
Ramahn Allam
Cast:
Ernie Dingo
