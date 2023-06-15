Available Soon

The First Inventors: Season 1 Episode 1
Design To Survive

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
Rob Collins and his team explore the innovative creations that enabled First Nations people to thrive, ranging from transforming volcanic terrains into fish farms to mastering the art of harnessing dangerous fire for survival.

العربية, 简体中文, English
Australia
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
