Available Soon

The First Inventors : Season 1 Episode 1 Design To Survive

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

47m 2023 English

Available in 18 hours 44 minutes Watch from 10:40am today

Rob Collins and his team explore the innovative creations that enabled First Nations people to thrive, ranging from transforming volcanic terrains into fish farms to mastering the art of harnessing dangerous fire for survival.