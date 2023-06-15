Available Soon
The First Inventors: Season 1 Episode 1
Design To Survive
Design To Survive
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
47m2023English
Rob Collins and his team explore the innovative creations that enabled First Nations people to thrive, ranging from transforming volcanic terrains into fish farms to mastering the art of harnessing dangerous fire for survival.
Subtitles:
العربية, 简体中文, English
Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts