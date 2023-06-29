Available Soon

The First Inventors : Season 1 Episode 3 Connected Continent

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

42m 2023 English

Available in 17 hours 38 minutes Watch from 10:42am today

Rob Collins delves into the remarkable connectivity of First Nations people, exploring their communication networks, extensive trade routes and kinship systems that fostered a highly interconnected society on an immense and unforgiving continent.