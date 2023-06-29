Available Soon

The First Inventors: Season 1 Episode 3
Connected Continent

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
42m2023English
Rob Collins delves into the remarkable connectivity of First Nations people, exploring their communication networks, extensive trade routes and kinship systems that fostered a highly interconnected society on an immense and unforgiving continent.

简体中文, العربية, English
Australia
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
