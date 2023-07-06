The First Inventors: Season 1 Episode 4
Navigating The Future

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
44m2023English
44m

The collaboration of Indigenous knowledge and advanced science drives the development of life-saving medications. However, in order to address the challenges of the future, it is essential to first reconcile and heal the wounds of the past.

Subtitles:
English, العربية, 简体中文
Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence
