Navigating The Future

The First Inventors: Season 1 Episode 4Navigating The Future
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
44m2023English
The collaboration of Indigenous knowledge and advanced science drives the development of life-saving medications. However, in order to address the challenges of the future, it is essential to first reconcile and heal the wounds of the past.
Subtitles:
English, العربية, 简体中文
Country:
Australia
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence