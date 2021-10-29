The Magic Canoe: Season 3 Episode 12
Boreal Safari

Adventure, Animation, Action, Comedy
25m2019FrenchExpires in 3 months
Boreal Safari
24m

Nico ends up losing his precious turquoise stone after failing to listen to Viola's warnings. He promises to be more attentive to advice in the future.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Danielle Sturk
Cast:
André Vrignon-Tessier, Josée Kornelson, Marianne Beaudette-Dallaire, Téo Lavack-Pelletier, Carmen Clément, Charles Clément
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS