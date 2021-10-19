The Magic Canoe: Season 3 Episode 3
Pam and the Chicoque

Adventure, Animation, Action, Comedy
25m2019FrenchExpires in 3 months
Pam and the Chicoque
24m

Frustration builds for Pam as she doesn't say what she really wants, but when she meets the chicoque she realises that it would be better to say what bothers her.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Cast:
André Vrignon-Tessier, Josée Kornelson, Marianne Beaudette-Dallaire, Téo Lavack-Pelletier, Carmen Clément, Charles Clément
