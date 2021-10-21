Julie and the Mockingbird

The Magic Canoe: Season 3 Episode 5Julie and the Mockingbird
Adventure, Animation, Action, Comedy
25m2019FrenchExpires in 3 months
Julie gets stuck in a pond, but feels to proud and embarrassed to ask for help. She learns that everyone sometimes needs help and it's okay to ask.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Cast:
André Vrignon-Tessier, Josée Kornelson, Marianne Beaudette-Dallaire, Téo Lavack-Pelletier, Carmen Clément, Charles Clément