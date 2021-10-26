The Magic Canoe: Season 3 Episode 9Nico's Book
The Magic Canoe: Season 3 Episode 9
Nico's Book
Adventure, Animation, Action, Comedy
24m2019FrenchExpires in 3 months
Nico can't participate in the fun adventure as he has a bad cold, realising i nthe end that imagination is a wonderful power he can use whenever he wants.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Danielle Sturk
Cast:
André Vrignon-Tessier, Josée Kornelson, Marianne Beaudette-Dallaire, Téo Lavack-Pelletier, Carmen Clément, Charles Clément