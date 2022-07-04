True Colours: Season 1 Episode 1
Episode 1

Drama, Drama, Contemporary
49m2022English
Episode 1
48m

Aboriginal detective Toni Alma lives in Alice Springs, with a great job and mentor, and her expectations for the future set high. However, Toni's life steers in a new direction when she breaks up with her boyfriend and learns she is pregnant.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Erica Glynn, Steven McGregor
Cast:
Rarriwuy Hick, Warren H Williams, Miranda Otto, Emma Jackson, Luke Arnold, Erroll Shand
Advice:
Coarse language, Violence
