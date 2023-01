Undiscovered Vistas : Season 1 Episode 4 Gros Morne

On the western coast of Newfoundland, Gros Morne National Park is a place of natural beauty. Gros Morne is a paradise for hikers with a Mars-like terrain, the result of an earth-fracturing collision of continents nearly 500 million years ago.