Waabiny Time : Season 1 Episode 2 Colours And Numbers

26m 2010 English Expires in 3 months

Lee and Kylie teach counting, or moorditj. Keny, koodjal, dambart: one, two, three. The pair also go over the kala, the colours of the rainbow.