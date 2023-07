Yarning Culture Through Film : Season 1 Episode 3 Birpai - Taree - Moiety

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

6m 2023 English Expires in 2 months

Play Birpai - Taree - Moiety 5m

Teenagers learn about the traditional grounds of the Saltwater People from Aunty Pam Saunders, including the old tradition of moiety where people could only marry people from certain tribes, but not others.