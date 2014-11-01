Milpirri - Winds Of Change

55m English

It's early October in 2012, and Steve Jampijinpa is leaving Canberra for his home in outback Lajamanu. Once there, he'll play a key part in something very important to him: Milipirri, a biennial community festival of dance, art and ceremony. But things are changing for Steve and his community. This documentary reveals what goes on behind the scenes of a controversial and ground-breaking Walpiri event.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia