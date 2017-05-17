Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to release a transcript of the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says US President Donald Trump did not pass any secrets onto Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington last week and that he can prove it.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Putin quipped that Lavrov had not passed what he said were the non-existent secrets onto him either.

Putin said Russia was ready to hand a transcript of Trump's meeting with Lavrov over to US politicians if that would help reassure them.

Trump came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that he shared the sensitive intelligence with Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

Putin said he had "no other explanation" as to why Trump came under attack other than "political schizophrenia."

Trump has frequently said he wants to improve US relations with Moscow, damaged by years of disagreement over Russia's role in Ukraine and its backing for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Controversy over Russia has also laid bare sharp divisions between the White House and US intelligence agencies.