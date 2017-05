Richmond coach Damien Hardwick expects more than one change for the Tigers' AFL clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia will return from two games out with hamstring sorenes for Saturday's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

But forward Dan Butler will miss the Spotless Stadium match because of groin soreness.

Coach Damien Hardwick said there would be more than one change as the Tigers try to break a three-game losing streak.