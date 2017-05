Tim O'Brien and Kaiden Brand are late withdrawals for Hawthorn's AFL match against Collingwood.

Hawthorn have suffered a double blow, losing Tim O'Brien and Kaiden Brand for their Saturday night AFL match against Collingwood.

O'Brien has hip soreness and Brand is ill, with James Sicily and Kurt Heatherley taking their places.

That means injury and illness have forced the Hawks to make six changes for the game.