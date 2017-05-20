Fifteen people have been killed in grenade attacks in the northwestern Pakistan town of Shabqadar.

Pakistani police say assailants in a series of attacks have thrown grenades at a school and four homes in a northwestern town, wounding 15 people before fleeing.

Police official Zaman Khan says Saturday's attacks took place in the town of Shabqadar, and that a hunt has been launched for those responsible.

Khan says no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which caused panic among residents.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants, has claimed previous bomb attacks in the region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistan's army has been fighting militants for the past several years.