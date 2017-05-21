Nick Xenophon believes the commonwealth could put its money to better use than chasing disqualified senators Rod Culleton and Bob Day for back pay.

A crossbench colleague of disqualified senators Rod Culleton and Bob Day thinks it's ridiculous the commonwealth is chasing them to repay their wages for the time they sat in the Senate.

Nick Xenophon says the pair turned up to work in good faith after the 2016 election, despite being found later to not have been validly elected, and pursuing them for payments as the Finance Department seems set to do could set a dangerous precedent.

"The commonwealth would be throwing good money after bad if they were pursuing them because, quite frankly, I'm not sure if they would be able to recover the funds - and particularly with Mr Culleton, given that he has been declared bankrupt," the South Australian senator told ABC TV on Sunday.